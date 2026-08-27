Air Arabia will fly daily from Sharjah to Düsseldorf from December 16
Sharjah: Air Arabia is adding a third German destination to its network from the UAE, with daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Düsseldorf starting December 16, 2026.
The new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Düsseldorf, giving UAE travellers another direct option for reaching Germany. The route will be operated using the airline’s Airbus A320neo aircraft.
Düsseldorf will become Air Arabia’s third destination in Germany from Sharjah, joining Munich and Frankfurt.
The move further expands the budget carrier’s European network, which includes destinations such as Milan Bergamo, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, London Gatwick, Rome, Katowice and Gdansk.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said the new service marked an important step in the airline’s European expansion.
“The launch of our new daily service to Düsseldorf marks another important milestone in the expansion of our European network and further strengthens connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Germany,” he said.
Al Ali said the airline now serving three German destinations non-stop from Sharjah would give passengers greater choice.
“With three destinations now served non-stop from Sharjah, we continue to enhance connectivity between the UAE and Germany while offering our customers greater choice, convenience, and affordable travel,” he said.
“Our focus remains on expanding our network and delivering reliable, value-driven travel.”
For UAE-based travellers, the addition gives passengers another direct route into Germany, while Air Arabia's wider network also provides connections beyond the UAE, it said.
Düsseldorf Airport CEO Lars Redeligx said the new service would strengthen links between the German city and the Gulf region.
“We are very pleased to welcome Air Arabia to Düsseldorf,” Redeligx said.
“Connections to the Middle East and the Gulf region have been an important part of our international network for many years. The new daily service to Sharjah further strengthens these links.”
He also pointed to demand beyond Düsseldorf itself, saying travellers from North Rhine-Westphalia and neighbouring regions in the Netherlands would benefit from the service.
“Travellers from North Rhine-Westphalia and neighbouring regions in the Netherlands will also benefit from Air Arabia’s extensive network across the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia,” he said.
Air Arabia will operate the new route with its Airbus A320neo. The aircraft offers a modern cabin while also providing improved fuel performance and operational efficiency, according to the airline.
Air Arabia operates an all-Airbus fleet comprising A320 and A321 aircraft.
The Düsseldorf launch adds another major European city to Air Arabia’s Sharjah network at a time when the airline continues to broaden its international footprint.
From Sharjah, the carrier's European destinations now include Milan Bergamo, Munich, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, London Gatwick, Rome, Frankfurt, Katowice and Gdansk, as well as Düsseldorf.
The daily Sharjah-Düsseldorf service begins on December 16, 2026.