Air Arabia launches flights to new European destination with five weekly flights from Sharjah

Air Arabia will launch five weekly non-stop flights from Sharjah to Gdansk from Dec 14
Dubai: Days after launching direct flights to Katowice from Sharjah, Air Arabia announced Tuesday it is adding Gdansk in Poland to its network as well.
The new non-stop service between Sharjah International Airport and Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport will begin on December 14, 2026, with five weekly flights.
The route expands Air Arabia’s growing presence in Poland, with Gdansk becoming the fourth Polish city served by the airline from Sharjah.
Gdansk will join Air Arabia’s existing Sharjah services to Warsaw Chopin and Krakow, as well as the upcoming route to Katowice, which is also scheduled to begin in December.
The airline said the addition of Gdansk will provide passengers with direct connections between Sharjah and key destinations across Poland, while supporting growing tourism, business and economic links between the UAE and Poland.
“We are pleased to add Gdansk to our growing network in Poland as we continue to expand our presence across Europe,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.
“The new service reflects our commitment to connecting Sharjah with key international destinations while providing our customers with reliable and value-driven travel options.”
The new route could also strengthen travel links between the Gulf and Poland’s Pomerania region, home to Gdansk and the Baltic Sea.
Tomasz Kloskowski, President of the Management Board of Gdansk Airport, said the direct service was expected to benefit the regional economy by facilitating business cooperation and trade relations and helping attract Middle Eastern investors to Pomerania.
“It will also support tourism in both directions – from Gdansk to the Arabian Peninsula and by bringing more visitors from the Gulf region to Pomerania,” Kloskowski said.
He added that previous experience showed tourists from Gulf countries generate “significant value” for the local tourism industry.
“With its cooler summers and access to the Baltic Sea, the Tri-City and Pomerania are becoming increasingly attractive holiday destinations for these travellers,” he said.
The Gdansk launch comes as Air Arabia continues to expand its European network from Sharjah.
Its destinations listed by the airline include Milan Bergamo, Munich, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, London Gatwick, Rome, Frankfurt and Katowice. Air Arabia operates Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on its network.