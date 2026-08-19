The daily service starts December 15, giving UAE travellers another direct Germany option
Dubai: UAE travellers will get another direct option to Germany from December, with Air Arabia launching daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Frankfurt from December 15, 2026.
The new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Frankfurt Airport every day, giving passengers another direct link between the UAE and Germany while expanding the low-cost carrier’s European network.
Frankfurt becomes Air Arabia’s second destination in Germany after Munich.
The route will be operated using an Airbus A320neo, with Air Arabia positioning the service around greater choice and affordable connectivity for passengers travelling between the two countries.
Through our new daily non-stop service, we are providing our customers with greater choice, convenience and affordable connectivity, while supporting tourism, trade, and economic ties our two countries. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia
The addition gives passengers travelling from Sharjah direct access to one of Germany’s major commercial, financial and tourism centres, while travellers originating in Germany will also be able to connect through Sharjah to destinations across Air Arabia’s network.
Frankfurt joins an expanding list of European destinations served by Air Arabia from Sharjah, including Milan Bergamo, Munich, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, London Gatwick and Rome.
Bookings for the new Sharjah-Frankfurt service are now open through Air Arabia’s website, call centre and travel agencies.