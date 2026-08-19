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Air Arabia adds new daily Germany route from Sharjah starting December 15

The daily service starts December 15, giving UAE travellers another direct Germany option

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Air Arabia adds new daily Germany route from Sharjah starting December 15
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Dubai: UAE travellers will get another direct option to Germany from December, with Air Arabia launching daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Frankfurt from December 15, 2026.

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The new service will connect Sharjah International Airport with Frankfurt Airport every day, giving passengers another direct link between the UAE and Germany while expanding the low-cost carrier’s European network.

Frankfurt becomes Air Arabia’s second destination in Germany after Munich.

Daily flights from December

The route will be operated using an Airbus A320neo, with Air Arabia positioning the service around greater choice and affordable connectivity for passengers travelling between the two countries.

Through our new daily non-stop service, we are providing our customers with greater choice, convenience and affordable connectivity, while supporting tourism, trade, and economic ties our two countries. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia

The addition gives passengers travelling from Sharjah direct access to one of Germany’s major commercial, financial and tourism centres, while travellers originating in Germany will also be able to connect through Sharjah to destinations across Air Arabia’s network.

European network grows

Frankfurt joins an expanding list of European destinations served by Air Arabia from Sharjah, including Milan Bergamo, Munich, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, London Gatwick and Rome.

Bookings for the new Sharjah-Frankfurt service are now open through Air Arabia’s website, call centre and travel agencies.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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