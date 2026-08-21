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Air Arabia adds new Poland route from Sharjah with four weekly flights

Katowice becomes Air Arabia’s third Polish destination after Warsaw and Kraków

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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It was followed shortly after by the arrival of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah in the UAE.
It was followed shortly after by the arrival of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah in the UAE.
AFP

Dubai: Travellers from the UAE will have a new direct option to southern Poland from December, with Air Arabia launching four weekly non-stop flights between Sharjah and Katowice.

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The new service will begin on December 17, 2026, connecting Sharjah International Airport with Katowice International Airport using an Airbus A320neo.

Katowice will become Air Arabia’s third destination in Poland from Sharjah, joining Warsaw Chopin and Kraków, giving passengers another direct connection between the UAE and Poland.

Four flights a week from December

Air Arabia said the route is aimed at providing customers with a convenient and affordable travel option between the UAE and southern Poland while expanding its European network.

The airline said customers can now book the new service through its website, call centre or travel agencies.

More access to southern Poland

The Katowice connection will also give residents of southern Poland access to Air Arabia’s wider network through Sharjah.

Al Ali said the expansion was part of the airline’s wider approach to adding destinations in response to passenger demand.

Air Arabia operates an all-Airbus A320 and A321 fleet and offers its SkyTime in-flight streaming service, SkyCafe onboard menu and Air Rewards loyalty programme.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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