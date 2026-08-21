Katowice becomes Air Arabia’s third Polish destination after Warsaw and Kraków
Dubai: Travellers from the UAE will have a new direct option to southern Poland from December, with Air Arabia launching four weekly non-stop flights between Sharjah and Katowice.
The new service will begin on December 17, 2026, connecting Sharjah International Airport with Katowice International Airport using an Airbus A320neo.
Katowice will become Air Arabia’s third destination in Poland from Sharjah, joining Warsaw Chopin and Kraków, giving passengers another direct connection between the UAE and Poland.
Air Arabia said the route is aimed at providing customers with a convenient and affordable travel option between the UAE and southern Poland while expanding its European network.
The airline said customers can now book the new service through its website, call centre or travel agencies.
The Katowice connection will also give residents of southern Poland access to Air Arabia’s wider network through Sharjah.
Al Ali said the expansion was part of the airline’s wider approach to adding destinations in response to passenger demand.
Air Arabia operates an all-Airbus A320 and A321 fleet and offers its SkyTime in-flight streaming service, SkyCafe onboard menu and Air Rewards loyalty programme.