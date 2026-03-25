Seven dogs in China went missing and were later spotted travelling together led by a corgi
Dubai: A remarkable story from northeastern China has captured global attention after seven pet dogs reportedly escaped captivity and travelled nearly 17 kilometres together to find their way home led by a small corgi who appeared to guide the group throughout the journey. The story quickly went viral online, not just because the dogs survived, but because they stayed together the entire time.
The incident took place in Changchun, in China’s Jilin province, where seven dogs belonging to neighbouring households suddenly went missing. Days later, a passer-by filmed a group of dogs walking together along a highway and shared the footage online, sparking concern and curiosity about where they came from and where they were going.
The video showed the dogs moving in a tight formation. One detail stood out, a small corgi walking at the front and repeatedly turning back as if checking whether the others were still following. That corgi was later identified as Dapang, who quickly became the unexpected hero of the story.
Early reports suggested the dogs may have been stolen and transported in a truck before escaping by breaking out of a cage. After escaping, the dogs reportedly travelled around 17 kilometres over two days, crossing highways and rural areas while staying together the entire time.
Footage and witness accounts, according to social media, suggested the dogs even slowed down to stay with an injured German Shepherd, with the rest of the pack surrounding and protecting it as they continued their journey.
The group included several breeds such as, a corgi, golden retriever, labrador, german shepherd and pekingese. All of them were eventually confirmed to be pets from the same village and were familiar with each other before they disappeared.
While many early reports and viral posts claimed the dogs were stolen and escaped from a truck, authorities later clarified that the situation may have been less dramatic.
According to The Guardian, on 21 March, authorities from Jilin’s provincial culture and tourism bureau stated that the dogs had not escaped due to mistreatment but had instead roamed off on their own, reportedly drawn by a German shepherd that was in heat and known to wander away for several days at a time.
State media later commented on the online reaction to the incident, saying it highlighted the problems with how information spreads online, where facts and speculation often become mixed, and unverified assumptions can quickly be accepted as truth and widely shared.
Volunteers and local residents helped search for the dogs after the video went viral. Some even used drones to try to locate them, especially because temperatures were below freezing and people were worried about their survival. Over several days, all seven dogs were eventually found and safely reunited with their owners.
The story spread across social media and reportedly gained hundreds of millions of views, largely because people were moved by the dogs’ loyalty, teamwork and the image of a small corgi leading a group of much larger dogs across highways and fields.
Many viewers described it as a real-life adventure story, a group that stayed together, protected the injured, and somehow navigated their way home. People joked about a potential movie coming out inspired by the events, sharing fan made posters online.
Fans also joked online that 2026 seems to have a viral animal moment every month so far, January had the nihilist penguin, February had Punch the monkey, and now March has the corgi leading the great dog escape.
Still, regardless of how the dogs initially disappeared, the journey itself of the seven dogs travelling kilometres together and returning home safely, remains one of the most unusual and heartwarming animal stories to emerge this year. They stayed together, waited for each other, and followed a small corgi that seemed to take on the role of leader.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji