Dubai: A routine emergency line in Iraq’s Najaf province turned unexpectedly festive this week after a young man called the police’s 911 number not to report a crime, but to ask whether he could celebrate his birthday with them.
According to Najaf Police, the call came on January 9, a date that coincided with Iraq’s Police Day.
Officers initially reacted with surprise, expecting an urgent request, before realising that the caller simply wanted to mark his birthday in the company of police officers on their national day.
What began as an unusual request soon became a small, warm-hearted celebration inside the police station, with officers welcoming the young man and sharing the moment with him. Police officials said it was the first incident of its kind recorded in the province.
Images and videos from the impromptu gathering quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention and amusement.
Many Iraqis praised the gesture, saying it highlighted a more human side of policing, far removed from the formalities and pressures usually associated with emergency services.
