Why are Trump and Iran telling different stories about what they agreed to?

Nuclear inspections: Trump says Iran agreed to extensive inspections; Tehran says no access plans have been finalised for key nuclear sites.

IAEA access: Washington suggests inspectors will return soon; Iran says details remain under negotiation.

Frozen assets: Vance says released funds will be overseen by US and Qatari officials; Iran rejects that claim.

US farm products: Washington says Iran will use funds to buy American agricultural goods; Tehran says it has no such obligation.

Control of released funds: Iran insists it alone will decide how the money is spent.

Status of the agreement: The US portrays major breakthroughs; Iran describes many issues as still unresolved.