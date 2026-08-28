What UAE residents need to know about the US-Iran standoff this evening, August 28

UAE flights mostly stable, but Strait of Hormuz disruption still clouds travel plans
Dubai: The US-Iran standoff still remains uncertain, with US President Donald Trump warning that American military action against Iran may not be over, while Tehran says diplomacy could resume if Washington ends its pressure campaign.
For UAE residents, the latest developments are particularly relevant to travellers, given the continuing disruption to regional air and sea routes and the uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Here’s a look at the key developments this evening:
Trump told reporters that Iran was under severe military and economic pressure following the recent confrontations. He said the country had limited capabilities and warned that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz did not necessarily mean the US had ended its military involvement.
“They are in deep trouble, they have very little capacity, the Strait of Hormuz is open, it doesn't mean we finished with the military,” Trump said.
Trump also ruled out immediate talks with Tehran, saying Iran was facing significant difficulties.
A new US aircraft carrier is expected to head to the Middle East in the coming weeks, according to the US Naval Institute.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group is expected to leave San Diego for a deployment lasting more than seven months. It will replace the USS George Washington, which recently arrived in the Middle East after deploying from Japan.
The George Washington had replaced the USS Abraham Lincoln, which had been operating at sea since November 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said diplomacy with Washington could be put “back on track”, but only if the US abandons its pressure campaign and works to rebuild trust.
Araghchi made the comments after meeting Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran.
“The US should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments,” Araghchi wrote on X.
Qatar has stepped up diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions. Al Thani also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Thursday.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the discussions focused on regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and efforts to create conditions for dialogue.
Despite the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the impact of the disruption continues to be felt across shipping and energy markets.
International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said around 6,000 seafarers aboard 400 ships remain stranded in the waterway.
Speaking to CBS, Dominguez said the conflict had caused major disruption to supply chains, with consequences extending beyond the region.
Air travel from the UAE has largely returned to normal, but airlines continue to review their schedules as the regional security situation develops.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating a mix of scheduled services and cancelled flights. Some international airlines also continue to suspend services to Dubai.
Individual flights may be delayed, cancelled or diverted at short notice.
Passengers flying from the UAE should check the status of their specific flight directly with the airline before leaving for the airport, even if the service was previously confirmed.
Travellers should also:
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or follow their airline’s advice.
Allow at least four hours when flying from Dubai.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep their contact details updated with the airline to receive alerts.
Check official airline and airport channels for the latest updates.
For UAE residents, the key message this evening is that while flight operations have largely stabilised, the wider regional situation remains unpredictable. Travellers should continue to monitor their flights closely and be prepared for last-minute changes.