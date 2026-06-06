Video: US releases strike footage on Iranian radar sites amid Gulf escalation

Newly released video reveals US targeting of Iranian radar in escalating standoff
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released video footage showing strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites, following recent escalations in the Gulf region.
According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out “to defend against further maritime attacks” after Iran launched drones toward the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has accused Washington of violating a fragile ceasefire with the operation.
CENTCOM said US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf states on June 5.
The US reported that Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, hours after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward critical maritime routes.
Officials said the drones posed an “immediate threat” to regional shipping lanes.
US forces also targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar installations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, which CENTCOM said were used to monitor maritime activity.
Initial US assessments say six of the missiles were intercepted, while a seventh did not reach its intended target. No US casualties were reported.
CENTCOM also rejected Iranian claims of damage to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, calling them false.
The command said its forces “remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any further threats in self-defence.”