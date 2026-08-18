The rhetoric is becoming more aggressive. Iranian lawmaker and former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki said Iran could settle the conflict by capturing a single US military base in the region, citing possible targets in Iraq, Kuwait or Bahrain. The comments underscore the increasingly explicit discussion inside Iran of targeting U.S. positions in the Gulf. Such statements are political rhetoric, not evidence that an attack on a particular base is imminent. But they illustrate how quickly the conflict could widen if diplomacy collapses.