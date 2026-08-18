Regional drone attacks and military threats deepen uncertainty for the Emirates
The Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. Washington and Tehran are still communicating, but without a clear agreement.
Iran is reinforcing its hard-line security leadership, while attacks elsewhere in the region show how easily the conflict can spill across borders.
On Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2026) the US-Iran conflict entered another uncertain phase, with a 60-day diplomatic deadline having expired amid fresh signs that Tehran is preparing for a prolonged confrontation.
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For residents of the UAE, the consequences remain most visible in air travel, shipping, fuel markets and regional security.
Here is what to know today:
The 60-day period tied to the US-Iran agreement expired Monday without a comprehensive settlement. The agreement had been intended to halt the fighting, ease the US blockade and eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, both sides remain far apart over the conditions for reopening the waterway and the future of the US military presence.
AP reported that key provisions of the agreement were never implemented, while Reuters said Tehran is now considering a more offensive military posture if diplomacy fails.
That does not necessarily mean an immediate return to all-out war. Back-channel diplomacy is continuing, but the absence of a formal extension means the risk of renewed escalation remains high.
Yes — but the two sides appear to have very different expectations.
Jared Kushner, one of President Trump's senior envoys, said Monday that Washington was engaged in what he described as robust and positive discussions with Iran. He also said Tehran was not yet prepared to accept the agreement the US wants. That leaves diplomacy in a familiar bind: talks are continuing even as military pressure increases.
Oman remains important because it has been involved in efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran. Trump has also threatened Oman over its role in negotiations, adding another layer of uncertainty to the diplomatic effort.
Because what happens there reaches far beyond Iran and the US. The waterway is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Its prolonged disruption has already affected oil flows, shipping costs and fuel prices.
Iran has insisted that the strait will not return to normal without changes to the US blockade and other terms. Washington, meanwhile, has demanded freedom of navigation. The UAE has previously condemned Iran's actions involving the strait, including the attacks on UAE-owned ships, and supported international efforts to protect freedom of navigation.
The rhetoric is becoming more aggressive. Iranian lawmaker and former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki said Iran could settle the conflict by capturing a single US military base in the region, citing possible targets in Iraq, Kuwait or Bahrain. The comments underscore the increasingly explicit discussion inside Iran of targeting U.S. positions in the Gulf. Such statements are political rhetoric, not evidence that an attack on a particular base is imminent. But they illustrate how quickly the conflict could widen if diplomacy collapses.
Two drones struck the office of Iraqi Kurdistan's prime minister in Erbil on Monday. Kurdish authorities said the drones were launched from Iranian territory and that there were no casualties. The UAE strongly condemned the attack.
The incident matters as it shows that the Gulf, the Red Sea and other parts of the region remain vulnerable to spillover. Iran has also rejected responsibility for some attacks in the region, making attribution another potential source of escalation.
Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been consolidating his security establishment with experienced hard-line commanders.
Among the changes are the elevation of senior figures with deep ties to Iran's military and security apparatus, including Ahmad Vahidi as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hossein Taeb in charge of the Basij.
The appointments suggest that Tehran is preparing its security institutions for a potentially prolonged confrontation rather than betting everything on a quick diplomatic settlement. Ghat makes the prospect of a quick end to the conflict less certain.
Expect schedules to remain fluid. Regional airlines have continued operating many services, but some routes have been cancelled, suspended or adjusted because of the security situation.
Recent updates have included cancellations affecting services to destinations such as Bahrain and Kuwait, while individual flights may continue to operate.
For passengers, the safest approach is simple:
Check your airline's flight status before leaving for the airport.
Do not rely solely on an earlier booking confirmation.
Allow additional time at the airport.
Expect possible rerouting or schedule changes.
If connecting through another Gulf airport, check the status of both legs.
The regional aviation picture can change quickly as airspace restrictions and military activity evolve.
Oil prices across the world have already been affected by fears of prolonged disruption, while higher insurance and freight costs can feed into the price of goods transported through the region.
For UAE residents, however, the immediate impact is unlikely to be uniform. The UAE has substantial energy infrastructure and has spent years developing alternative export routes that reduce its dependence on Hormuz for some crude exports.
The bigger risk is duration: a prolonged crisis would put greater pressure on global energy markets and transportation costs.
The regional security environment remains elevated. The UAE government has repeatedly condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks in the region and has stressed the importance of sovereignty, security and diplomacy.
Residents should rely on official UAE authorities and their employers, schools or airlines for operational instructions rather than unverified social-media reports.
For now, the most important question is no longer simply whether the US and Iran can reach a deal. It is whether diplomacy can move faster than the military escalation already taking place around the Gulf.