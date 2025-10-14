GOLD/FOREX
Tribal leader in Iraq tries to cut off his fingers in bizarre display of political loyalty

The scene unfolded during a campaign event attended by several public figures

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: A tribal leader in Iraq attempted to cut off his own fingers during an election rally as a symbolic gesture of loyalty to a parliamentary candidate and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, 24.ae news portal reported.

According to local media reports, the scene unfolded during a campaign event attended by several public figures. Witnesses said the man suddenly raised his hand and tried to carry out the act in front of the crowd before attendees rushed to restrain him, preventing serious self-harm.

Video footage of the incident, which quickly went viral on platforms such as Instagram and X, shows the man being stopped amid shock and confusion among the audience. The clip has prompted a flood of reactions, many expressing disbelief, others condemning the act as a troubling reflection of excessive political devotion.

Some users criticized what they described as a loss of perspective in expressions of loyalty, arguing that such behavior highlights a deeper crisis of values and a distortion of national belonging.

