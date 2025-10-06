Google techie surprises mom with office tour — Viral moment tugs hearts

Social media users responded with warmth and admiration
Dubai: In a touching moment that has captured the hearts of thousands online, Abhijay Vuyyuru, a YouTube Product Manager at Google, surprised his mother with a tour of his San Francisco office — and the emotional video quickly went viral.
The video shows Vuyyuru guiding his mother through workspaces, introducing her to colleagues, and sharing a meal in the company cafeteria — a symbolic gesture of gratitude for her years of support and sacrifice. He shared the clip on social media with a heartfelt caption praising her sacrifices and thanking her for being his “support system.”
Social media users responded with warmth and admiration. Many commented on the simplicity and emotional weight of the gesture, praising the bond between a parent and a child. “She must be so proud,” one user wrote; another added, “Your mom’s smile says it all.”
Beyond being a feel-good moment, the video underscores a more profound truth: success is often rooted in unseen sacrifices. In a field where titles and metrics take centre stage, Vuyyuru’s post reminded the world of the personal stories that quietly shape professional journeys.
