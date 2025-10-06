GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Google techie surprises mom with office tour — Viral moment tugs hearts

Social media users responded with warmth and admiration

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Google techie surprises mom with office tour — Viral moment tugs hearts
Instagram

Dubai: In a touching moment that has captured the hearts of thousands online, Abhijay Vuyyuru, a YouTube Product Manager at Google, surprised his mother with a tour of his San Francisco office — and the emotional video quickly went viral.

The video shows Vuyyuru guiding his mother through workspaces, introducing her to colleagues, and sharing a meal in the company cafeteria — a symbolic gesture of gratitude for her years of support and sacrifice. He shared the clip on social media with a heartfelt caption praising her sacrifices and thanking her for being his “support system.”

Social media users responded with warmth and admiration. Many commented on the simplicity and emotional weight of the gesture, praising the bond between a parent and a child. “She must be so proud,” one user wrote; another added, “Your mom’s smile says it all.”

Beyond being a feel-good moment, the video underscores a more profound truth: success is often rooted in unseen sacrifices. In a field where titles and metrics take centre stage, Vuyyuru’s post reminded the world of the personal stories that quietly shape professional journeys.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Viral Video

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A worker sews by hand an iconic mocassin Tod's on the sidelines of Tod's collection show at Milan's Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2026, on September 26, 2025 in Milan.

Tod’s puts a NFC chip in these shoes

2m read
Watch now: How heart procedures have evolved

Watch now: How heart procedures have evolved

2m read
Dubai Health announces to conduct 15 complex heart surgeries free of charge as part of Nabadat 2025 initiatives

Nabadat: Dubai Health completes free heart surgeries

2m read
Universal Product Catalog: What it means for shoppers

Universal Product Catalog: What it means for shoppers

2m read