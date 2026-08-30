Iran's president says US peace MoU serves Iran, region and world

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the United States is in the interests of the country, West Asia and the world.

During a ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran, he stressed that with the MoU's implementation, the United States and Israel will not be able to cause chaos, aggression and insecurity in the region, and regional states will be able to pursue the path of stability and development, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Pezeshkian highlighted the need for foiling the "enemies' sinister plots" through promoting unity and solidarity among Muslim states, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that Iran has never been the party to start a war, adding, "We do not welcome war, but will stand strongly against any aggressor, and no power can force a nation that is standing with all its might and will into surrender."

Also on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned in a social media post that "major" efforts are underway to manipulate global energy markets for personal gains and prolong the US war against Iran.

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced on the same day that the country's security forces have dealt a "decisive" blow to a "terrorist" team affiliated with the United States and Israel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing one of its members and arresting six others.