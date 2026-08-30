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Iran's president says US peace MoU serves Iran, region and world

After 6 months of war, Iran appears ready for a potentially long confrontation with the US

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US-Israel-Iran war
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Pezeshkian highlighted the need for foiling the "enemies' sinister plots" through promoting unity and solidarity among Muslim states.
Pezeshkian highlighted the need for foiling the "enemies' sinister plots" through promoting unity and solidarity among Muslim states.
Iran's new leadership appears prepared for a prolonged confrontation with the US as Tehran maintains its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the waterway would not reopen until Washington fulfils commitments under a June memorandum of understanding, state media reported. Meanwhile, US Central Command said its forces have redirected 82 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to ensure compliance. Follow all the latest developments here:

Iran's president says peace MoU with US in interests of Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the United States is in the interests of the country, West Asia and the world.

During a ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran, he stressed that with the MoU's implementation, the United States and Israel will not be able to cause chaos, aggression and insecurity in the region, and regional states will be able to pursue the path of stability and development, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Pezeshkian highlighted the need for foiling the "enemies' sinister plots" through promoting unity and solidarity among Muslim states, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that Iran has never been the party to start a war, adding, "We do not welcome war, but will stand strongly against any aggressor, and no power can force a nation that is standing with all its might and will into surrender."

Also on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned in a social media post that "major" efforts are underway to manipulate global energy markets for personal gains and prolong the US war against Iran.

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced on the same day that the country's security forces have dealt a "decisive" blow to a "terrorist" team affiliated with the United States and Israel in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing one of its members and arresting six others.

Iran's new leadership signals no tolerance for dissent

After six months of war, Iran's new leadership appears ready for a potentially long confrontation with the United States and determined to prevent any unrest at home.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi reiterated Tehran's stance that the Strait of Hormuz would not open until the U.S. meets its agreements under the memorandum of understanding the countries signed in mid-June, state media reported. The strait has become a source of leverage for Iran after it asserted control of the waterway early in the war.

The new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, still has not been seen publicly since his father and other senior leaders were killed in the war's opening strikes on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel attacked.

With appointments announced Aug. 11 and 12, Khamenei has surrounded himself with longtime personal allies like the new secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, and the new head of the Basij, the Revolutionary Guard's volunteer street force, Hossein Taeb.

CENTCOM says 82 commercial vessels redirected

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces have redirected 82 commercial vessels since the start of the operation, while three vessels have been disabled and two boarded to ensure compliance.

CENTCOM provided the figures in a social media post on August 29, without giving further details on the vessels involved or the circumstances surrounding the actions.

Trump touts 'biggest oil deal' in Venezuela

The White House has offered few details beyond President Donald Trump's social media post about what he described as the “biggest oil deal in world history” in Venezuela.

Trump said the agreement announced on Friday would give the United States a stake in Venezuela's vast oil reserves, advancing his goal of increasing American access to the country's energy resources after US forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro in January and took him to New York to face federal drug trafficking charges.

Will the deal lower US gas prices?

Probably not in the near term.

Trump has said the agreement will help bring down fuel prices for Americans. The issue has taken on added importance as the Iran war disrupts shipments of Arabian Gulf oil and keeps energy prices elevated ahead of the November US elections.

Oil industry experts, however, have warned that Venezuela's ageing and damaged infrastructure could take years and billions of dollars to restore. A significant increase in oil production is therefore unlikely to happen quickly.

Read more here.

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