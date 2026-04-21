Clock ticking as Iran talks clouded by doubt

Iranian officials have also accused the US of undermining diplomacy, saying Trump’s rhetoric risks turning negotiations into a “table of surrender,” further widening the gap between the two sides.

Uncertainty over a second round of talks has deepened after Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not negotiate “under the shadow of threats,” signalling a hardening stance even as Washington pushes for dialogue.

Dubai: The clock is ticking on a fragile Iran-US ceasefire, with talks clouded by confusion and US President Donald Trump warning it is “highly unlikely” the truce will be extended — raising the risk of a return to fighting within hours.

The US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend — the first such move since Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports — has emerged as a major sticking point. Tehran has framed the action, along with the blockade itself, as a violation of the ceasefire, complicating any return to the negotiating table.

Despite US claims that a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is expected to head to Islamabad, there has been no confirmation from Tehran, with state media reporting that no Iranian delegation has yet travelled — leaving the fate of the talks uncertain.

China has described the moment as a “critical stage of transition” between war and peace, urging all parties to maintain momentum toward dialogue. Beijing has also called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping remains severely disrupted despite the ceasefire.

Pakistan, which is hosting the proposed talks, has stepped up security across Islamabad, deploying thousands of personnel and tightening patrols in anticipation of high-level arrivals. But officials have stopped short of confirming any dates, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding whether delegations will actually meet.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.