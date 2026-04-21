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Clock ticking as Iran talks clouded by doubt

Mixed signals, ship seizure and US pressure stall diplomacy as truce nears expiry

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Security personnel stand guard at a security checkpost along a road temporarily closed near the Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area in Islamabad ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks..
Security personnel stand guard at a security checkpost along a road temporarily closed near the Serena Hotel at the Red Zone area in Islamabad ahead of anticipated US-Iran peace talks..
AFP

Dubai: The clock is ticking on a fragile Iran-US ceasefire, with talks clouded by confusion and US President Donald Trump warning it is “highly unlikely” the truce will be extended — raising the risk of a return to fighting within hours.

Uncertainty over a second round of talks has deepened after Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not negotiate “under the shadow of threats,” signalling a hardening stance even as Washington pushes for dialogue.

Iranian officials have also accused the US of undermining diplomacy, saying Trump’s rhetoric risks turning negotiations into a “table of surrender,” further widening the gap between the two sides.

Despite US claims that a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is expected to head to Islamabad, there has been no confirmation from Tehran, with state media reporting that no Iranian delegation has yet travelled — leaving the fate of the talks uncertain.

Diplomacy under strain

At the heart of the impasse is a widening trust deficit.

The US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend — the first such move since Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports — has emerged as a major sticking point. Tehran has framed the action, along with the blockade itself, as a violation of the ceasefire, complicating any return to the negotiating table.

The result is a diplomatic paradox: Both sides continue to speak of talks, yet their actions are reinforcing the conditions that make those talks harder to achieve.

A narrowing window

With the ceasefire nearing expiry, time is rapidly running out to convert tentative diplomatic signals into a concrete process.

Pakistan, which is hosting the proposed talks, has stepped up security across Islamabad, deploying thousands of personnel and tightening patrols in anticipation of high-level arrivals. But officials have stopped short of confirming any dates, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding whether delegations will actually meet.

Analysts say the scale of preparations suggests contingency planning for a breakthrough — but also highlights how fragile the situation remains.

Global stakes rise

The uncertainty is rippling beyond the immediate conflict zone.

China has described the moment as a “critical stage of transition” between war and peace, urging all parties to maintain momentum toward dialogue. Beijing has also called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping remains severely disrupted despite the ceasefire.

European officials, meanwhile, are grappling with the economic fallout. Energy concerns are mounting, with warnings that supply disruptions could begin to affect fuel availability if instability persists.

Markets have already reacted nervously, with oil prices staying elevated and financial volatility reflecting the unpredictable trajectory of the crisis.

Pause, not progress

Even if the ceasefire holds through its final hours, there is little indication that it has delivered meaningful progress toward a resolution.

With Iran resisting talks under pressure, the United States maintaining its blockade, and no confirmed meeting in sight, the diplomatic track appears increasingly uncertain.

As the deadline approaches, the truce risks fading into a pause defined more by confusion than by any clear path to peace.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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americasUS-Israel-Iran war

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