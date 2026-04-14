GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Inside Islamabad Serena Hotel’s transformation from luxury hideaway to geopolitical hotspot in Pakistan

Heritage-rich Serena Hotel shifts from calm sanctuary to geopolitical hotspot

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A look inside the palatial Islamabad Serena Hotel in Pakistan
A look inside the palatial Islamabad Serena Hotel in Pakistan
Islamabad Serena Hotel

Dubai: Tucked away in one of Pakistan's most scenic pockets, the highly discreet Islamabad Serena Hotel has long been known as a quiet luxury escape.

But in recent days, the five-star property (located close to the diplomatic enclave and key government institutions) has found itself at the centre of global attention and not just for its hospitality.

The sprawling hotel briefly became the venue for high-level US-Iran diplomatic activity, drawing international focus to a space more commonly associated with calm, culture, and understated elegance.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Set against the backdrop of the Margalla Hills, the hotel leans heavily into heritage design with intricate woodwork, traditional motifs, and open, airy spaces that feel more like a cultural retreat than a conventional hotel.

And while it may now be on the radar for geopolitical reasons, it is accessible to tourists and residents on regular days.

A quick look at today's room rates reveal that they start from approximately $160 (Dh600) per night for standard rooms and for those seeking the ultimate splurge, the Presidential Suite, spread across 197 sq m, is priced from $2,375 (Dh870) per night.

Its sprawling layout, dotted with gardens and courtyards, creates a sense of privacy that has long made it a preferred choice for both leisure guests and official delegations.

It’s also this layout, discreet, expansive, and secure, that makes it ideal for hosting sensitive, high-profile gatherings when needed.

Over an intense 21-hour stretch from Saturday into early Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance and Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held marathon discussions inside the hotel’s conference rooms, attempting to broker a breakthrough. Talks ran through the night, focusing on some of the region’s most contentious issues including tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, war reparations, and Iran’s nuclear programme.

But step inside on a regular day, when the hotel is open to civilians — a stark contrast to the tightly secured, reservation-restricted atmosphere during the talks — and the mood is markedly different.

The pace is slower, the atmosphere more relaxed. Guests move between cafés, shaded terraces, and quiet lounges, while the hotel’s design does much of the talking.

For UAE-based travellers especially, it offers something different: a culturally rich stay that blends heritage with hospitality, without the gloss-heavy feel of newer luxury brands.

Beyond the recent spotlight, Islamabad Serena Hotel has long held strategic importance in Pakistan’s hospitality landscape.

Owned by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, part of the Aga Khan Development Network, and operated under the Serena Hotels group, the property was inaugurated in 2002 following a multi-million-dollar investment.

Related Topics:
PakistantravelUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, while meeting in Islamabad for talks about Iran.

Pakistan working to set second round of US, Iran talks

1h ago3m read
US Vice President JD Vance arrives for a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister amid the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026.

No deal after 21 hours: Why US-Iran talks collapsed

3m read
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, left, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Third round of US talks expected 'tonight or tomorrow'

20m read
US Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026.

Photos: Vance departs Pakistan after talks fail

2m read