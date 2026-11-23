Parents reportedly admit beating child with wooden stick and plastic hose
Dubai: A six-year-old boy has died in the Egyptian city of Alexandria after allegedly being repeatedly beaten by his parents, who told investigators they had been disciplining him for bad behaviour, according to local media reports.
The child, identified as Ahmed, was taken to Al Gomhoria General Hospital with severe bruising and injuries across his body. Medical staff attempted to save him, but he died from his injuries.
Police in Alexandria's Moharram Bek district launched an investigation after receiving a report from the hospital.
During questioning, the boy's mother reportedly admitted that she and her husband had repeatedly beaten their son using a wooden stick and a plastic hose. The father confirmed her account and identified the objects used in the alleged assaults, which were subsequently seized as evidence.
Ahmed's two older brothers, aged 12 and 11, also told investigators that their parents had repeatedly beaten him, according to Egyptian media reports.
The boy had spent most of his life living with his maternal aunt, who had cared for him since birth while his father was serving a six-year prison sentence.
His aunt said she had raised Ahmed as one of her own children before he was taken to live with his parents in July.
She told local media that she had noticed bruises and other signs of physical abuse during visits and had repeatedly warned his father against beating him.
According to her account, the father insisted that he had the right to discipline his son as he saw fit.
The aunt also alleged that Ahmed had been subjected to more severe abuse, including being suspended from a fixed object and beaten, before a relative intervened to help him.
She recalled that the boy had repeatedly begged her to take him home.
"Take me back with you," he would tell her, she said.
The aunt further alleged that Ahmed had gone without food for approximately four days before collapsing and being taken to hospital.
Egyptian prosecutors have ordered a forensic examination to establish the precise cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries.
Investigators are also reviewing witness accounts and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to his death.