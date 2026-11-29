Tourist bus heading to Turkey skids in heavy rain, hits car and overturns near Douma
Dubai: Twenty-nine Jordanian nationals were injured on Sunday when a tourist bus carrying them to Turkey skidded on a rain-soaked highway, collided with a car and overturned near Douma in the Damascus countryside, according to Syria's Civil Defence.
The accident occurred on the Damascus-Homs international highway, where wet road conditions caused the passenger coach to lose control before striking another vehicle and overturning into the opposite carriageway.
The Syrian Civil Defence, operating under the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management in Rural Damascus Governorate, said its emergency teams responded to the accident and provided immediate assistance to the injured passengers.
The bus was carrying a group of Jordanian tourists travelling through Syria on their way to Turkey when the accident occurred near Douma, northeast of the Syrian capital.
According to the Civil Defence, the coach skidded because of rainfall before colliding with a car. The impact caused the bus to overturn towards the opposite side of the highway, leaving 29 Jordanian nationals injured.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene, administered first aid and transported the injured to the Police Hospital for further medical treatment.
The authorities did not immediately provide details about the severity of the injuries or the condition of those admitted to hospital.
No fatalities were reported in the initial statement, which also did not specify how many people were travelling aboard the bus at the time of the accident.
The Civil Defence did not provide further information about the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision.
The incident highlights the dangers posed by slippery roads during rainfall, particularly on major highways used by passenger coaches and other vehicles travelling between Syrian cities and neighbouring countries.