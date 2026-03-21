Thousands of US Marines head to the Middle East as Trump hints at winding down
Three weeks into escalating Middle East tensions, Iran warned it could expand attacks to recreational and tourist sites worldwide. The threat came as Gulf nations intercepted multiple drones near oil installations, and Israel reported continued missile fire from Iran.
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On one of Islam’s holiest days, Iran fired on Israel and Gulf energy sites, insisting it can still build missiles. Tehran’s military warned that parks, resorts, and tourist destinations worldwide may no longer be safe for its enemies.
Following the deployments, President Donald Trump said on social media the US was “considering winding down” military operations, even as three more amphibious assault ships and 2,500 Marines were sent to the region, joining over 50,000 troops already stationed there.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised Iranian resilience during Nowruz celebrations, while top military officials reiterated threats to global targets. The true extent of damage from US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and energy facilities remains unclear.
The president added a fifth goal to the Iran operation: protecting US allies in the Gulf, alongside blocking Iran’s nuclear program, halting proxy groups, and dismantling its military and missile capabilities.
Britain has authorised the use of its bases by the United States to strike Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, the government said. Since the war began, Britain has let US forces use two bases for defensive operations and has deployed air assets to support allies targeted by Tehran's regional retaliatory campaign.
Israel pounded Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut as Iranians marked Nowruz, the New Year. Evacuations were ordered in Beirut’s southern suburbs, displacing thousands.
Brent crude has surged to $112 per barrel. To ease fuel prices, the Trump administration lifted sanctions on Iranian oil loaded on ships, effective until April 19. Analysts warn the move may not increase production immediately.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and UAE intercepted drone and missile strikes, reportedly launched from Iran; Kuwaiti refinery fires reported.
Israel launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah militants in Beirut, triggering fires and evacuations. More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon, while Israel reports 15 deaths from Iranian missiles. Iran’s war toll exceeds 1,300, with additional US military casualties.
Over 1,300 dead in Iran, 1,021 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel, and 13 US military personnel killed. Millions have been displaced across Iran and Lebanon.
The US has redirected Patriot interceptor missiles from Europe to the Middle East, raising concerns about gaps in NATO’s defences while still assuring adequate protection.
High oil prices are shaking stock markets and straining economies worldwide. Argentina faces inflation risks, while disruptions highlight the urgency of renewable energy adoption globally.
Nowruz celebrations are muted in Tehran. Residents stay home amid airstrikes, with the normally festive holiday overshadowed by the conflict.
Britain has granted the US permission to use its bases for defensive operations in the Strait of Hormuz, denying Iranian claims of aggressive participation.
International organizations warn of a “triple emergency”: displacement, rising food insecurity, and economic shocks affecting millions far beyond the Middle East.
Despite mixed messages from Washington, the war shows no signs of abating, with both sides continuing attacks and global oil markets bracing for further disruption.
With inputs from AP