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Iran threatens tourist sites as US sends more Marines: What to know

Thousands of US Marines head to the Middle East as Trump hints at winding down

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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This handout picture released by the US Navy on July 14, 2019 shows the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) receiving a vertical replenishment-at-sea from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Arabian Sea.
This handout picture released by the US Navy on July 14, 2019 shows the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) receiving a vertical replenishment-at-sea from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Arabian Sea.

Three weeks into escalating Middle East tensions, Iran warned it could expand attacks to recreational and tourist sites worldwide. The threat came as Gulf nations intercepted multiple drones near oil installations, and Israel reported continued missile fire from Iran. 

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Here’s the latest from the Middle East conflict:

Iran warns global recreational spots

On one of Islam’s holiest days, Iran fired on Israel and Gulf energy sites, insisting it can still build missiles. Tehran’s military warned that parks, resorts, and tourist destinations worldwide may no longer be safe for its enemies.

Trump signals potential pullback, despite troop surge

Following the deployments, President Donald Trump said on social media the US was “considering winding down” military operations, even as three more amphibious assault ships and 2,500 Marines were sent to the region, joining over 50,000 troops already stationed there.

Iran’s leadership remains defiant

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei praised Iranian resilience during Nowruz celebrations, while top military officials reiterated threats to global targets. The true extent of damage from US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and energy facilities remains unclear.

Trump adds new war objectives

The president added a fifth goal to the Iran operation: protecting US allies in the Gulf, alongside blocking Iran’s nuclear program, halting proxy groups, and dismantling its military and missile capabilities.

Britain OKs base use

Britain has authorised the use of its bases by the United States to strike Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, the government said. Since the war began, Britain has let US forces use two bases for defensive operations and has deployed air assets to support allies targeted by Tehran's regional retaliatory campaign.

Israel responds with airstrikes

Israel pounded Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut as Iranians marked Nowruz, the New Year. Evacuations were ordered in Beirut’s southern suburbs, displacing thousands.

Oil prices spike, sanctions eased

Brent crude has surged to $112 per barrel. To ease fuel prices, the Trump administration lifted sanctions on Iranian oil loaded on ships, effective until April 19. Analysts warn the move may not increase production immediately.

Gulf states intercept missile attack

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and UAE intercepted drone and missile strikes, reportedly launched from Iran; Kuwaiti refinery fires reported.

Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon on alert

Israel launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah militants in Beirut, triggering fires and evacuations. More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon, while Israel reports 15 deaths from Iranian missiles. Iran’s war toll exceeds 1,300, with additional US military casualties. 

Human toll rises sharply

Over 1,300 dead in Iran, 1,021 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel, and 13 US military personnel killed. Millions have been displaced across Iran and Lebanon.

European air defences affected

The US has redirected Patriot interceptor missiles from Europe to the Middle East, raising concerns about gaps in NATO’s defences while still assuring adequate protection.

Global ripple effects

High oil prices are shaking stock markets and straining economies worldwide. Argentina faces inflation risks, while disruptions highlight the urgency of renewable energy adoption globally.

Civilian life in Iran subdued

Nowruz celebrations are muted in Tehran. Residents stay home amid airstrikes, with the normally festive holiday overshadowed by the conflict.

UK allows US use of bases

Britain has granted the US permission to use its bases for defensive operations in the Strait of Hormuz, denying Iranian claims of aggressive participation.

Humanitarian crisis grows

International organizations warn of a “triple emergency”: displacement, rising food insecurity, and economic shocks affecting millions far beyond the Middle East.

No end in sight

Despite mixed messages from Washington, the war shows no signs of abating, with both sides continuing attacks and global oil markets bracing for further disruption.

With inputs from AP

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

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