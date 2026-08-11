US: Oil flows through Hormuz rise to nearly 9m barrels a day

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the seven-day average for oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz has risen to nearly 9 million barrels per day, citing coordinated efforts by the US military and Gulf allies.

He said an additional 5 million to 7 million barrels per day is leaving the region through upgraded pipelines and export facilities, bringing total regional oil flows to about 15 million barrels per day.

Wright added that more than 20 million barrels left the Arabian Gulf region on Sunday alone, exceeding the pre-conflict average.