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World's most expensive Mongolian falcon sells for record SR1.4 million at Saudi auction

Young saker falcon breaks Mongolian auction record after bidding opens at SR100,000

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Bidding for the most expensive bird began at SR100,000 before climbing to SR1.4 million, setting a new record for the auction.
Bidding for the most expensive bird began at SR100,000 before climbing to SR1.4 million, setting a new record for the auction.
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Dubai: A Mongolian falcon has sold for a record SR1.4 million at an auction in Saudi Arabia, becoming the most expensive bird ever sold at the Mongolian falcon auction held as part of the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026.

The record-breaking sale took place on Friday during the fifth evening of the auction, when three young saker falcons fetched a combined SR1.651 million.

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Bidding for the most expensive bird began at SR100,000 before climbing to SR1.4 million, setting a new record for the auction.

The evening opened with the sale of a young saker falcon for SR151,000, followed by a second bird that fetched SR100,000.

The third falcon attracted the highest bid of the night, accounting for the vast majority of the evening's sales.

The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition has dedicated a section to Mongolian falcons for the second consecutive year.

Among the birds on display is the Mongolian saker falcon, known for its large size, long wingspan and endurance.

Its plumage ranges from lighter shades to dark brown, characteristics that make the species particularly attractive to falconry enthusiasts.

The auction provides visitors with an opportunity to examine Mongolian falcons and bid for them directly, bringing together enthusiasts from different countries and reflecting the international appeal of falconry.

The exhibition, organised by the Saudi Falcons Club, concluded on Saturday at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham, north of the Saudi capital.

Held under the theme A Destination for All, the event brought together falconry, hunting, outdoor activities, adventure and a range of visitor experiences.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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