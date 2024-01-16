Cairo: An expatriate must undergo a medical test to obtain a resident identification card in Saudi Arabia, authorities have said.
The General Directorate of Passports said that the medical test is among the requirements for a foreigner to be issued a resident ID via the government platform Absher or Muqeem portal for his/her employer after also paying the related fees.
A fine of SR500 is slapped on the expatriate who fails to obtain the resident ID in a maximum of 90 days after entering the kingdom, the directorate noted.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, is home to a large community of foreign workers.
Foreigners make up around 13.4 million or 41.5 per cent of the kingdom’s overall population, according to a recent census.
Saudi authorities have recently introduced a set of facilities for expatriates.
Foreign residents leaving on exit/re-entry visas can now return to Saudi Arabia until the last day of their valid visas.
The General Directorate of Passports in August said exit/re-entry visa holders can also have their visas extended electronically while they are outside Saudi Arabia after paying related fees via Absher or Muqeem.
The authorities pointed out that the expatriate’s passport should be valid at least 90 days for issuing the exit/re-entry, and 60 days for issuing the final exit visa.
Last month, the directorate urged expatriates in Saudi Arabia to register fingerprints of their family members who turn six or become older.
The directorate said registering fingerprints of the expatriates and their dependents is mandatory for having access to its services.