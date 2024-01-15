Riyadh: Saudi Arabian mining company Ma'aden have partnered with digital reality solutions company Hexagon to launch the region's first digital mine. Life-of-mine technology solutions, developed by Hexagon, are being deployed at Mansoura Massarah open-pit gold mines. The mines are located in Saudi Arabia's Central Arabian Gold Region.
The solutions combine sensor, software, and autonomous technologies, the companies announced on Monday. "It will enhance efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across mine operations," Ma'aden said in a statement.
Duncan Bradford, Executive Vice President of Base Metals and New Metals, Ma'aden, said, "This partnership strongly aligns with our digitization strategy, as we work to use the vast amounts of data that we mine to make our mine safer and more efficient."
Bradford said, "We look forward to working closely with Hexagon to implement and utilize the region's first digital mine to elevate Mansourah Massara's operations." Ma'aden – a multi-commodity mining and metals company – earned revenues of $10.7 billion in 2022. The company operates 17 mines and sites, has 6,500+ direct employees, and exports products to over 30 countries.
Over the next 18 years, the company has charted a growth plan that includes mining for phosphate, aluminum, gold, copper and new minerals – to leverage the Kingdom's $1.3 trillion mineral endowment and international opportunities.
In December 2023, Ma'aden announced the discovery of significant gold resource potential extending along a 100km strike from the existing Mansourah Massarah gold mine. This is the first find from the company's extensive exploration programme, launched in 2022, aimed at building Ma'aden's production pipeline.
Meanwhile, Nick Hare, President of Hexagon's Mining division, said, "We are excited to help bring to life this important shift toward digitization of the mine, one that holistically leverages intelligent data and automation across workflows to minimize the impacts of mining while simultaneously improving safety, productivity and operational efficiency."