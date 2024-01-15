Dubai: Residential rent payments in Saudi Arabia must be made exclusively through digital channels, according to the Real Estate General Authority.
The digital payment methods are Mada or SADAD, with the biller number 153.
Electronic vouchers will gradually cease issuance for new residential contracts, as payments will be automatically settled when made through digital channels, eliminating the need for printed receipts.
The transition that took effect Monday is part of a Cabinet decision to provide electronic payment services for rent contracts.
Landlords and tenants must document their contract on Ejar through a licensed real estate broker.
Afterward, they can use digital payment channels for rental transactions, and the payment will be deposited into the landlord’s registered bank account within five working days.
The Real Estate General Authority highlighted that digital payments offer various advantages, particularly in safeguarding the rights of both parties involved in the rental contract.