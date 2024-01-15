Dubai: A middle school student from Al Sabhani district school in Mecca lost his life after falling from the school’s rooftop.
The incident, shrouded in mystery, has raised numerous questions, with the causes of the fall still unclear.
According to a local newspaper, authorities received a report of the student, who had climbed on to the roof and subsequently fell.
Despite the rapid response of ambulance teams, the student was declared dead at the scene due to injuries from the fall.
The incident stirred significant attention on social media.
Details about how the student accessed the usually secured rooftop or whether the fall was accidental or intentional remain unknown.
Investigations are underway.