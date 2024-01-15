Dubai: One person has been killed and several have been injured in a massive fire at a petrol station in the Tabuk region of northwestern Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Civil Defence confirmed that its units in Tabuk responded to the blaze.
Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media platforms showed intense flames and thick smoke blanketing the area.
Civil defence teams were seen working to control the fire. The fire also caused extensive material damage.
Meanwhile, investigations are underway to ascertain causes and circumstances surrounding the incident.