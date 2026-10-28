Eligible Saudi travellers can benefit from expedited US entry and security screening
Dubai: Saudi citizens can now apply for the US Global Entry programme, allowing eligible travellers to enter the United States through expedited immigration and customs procedures, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
The programme, administered by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is part of the Trusted Traveller Programs initiative and enables approved participants to use dedicated facilities for faster entry into the United States.
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The ministry said the move was part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States while providing Saudi travellers with a smoother travel experience and shorter waiting times during entry procedures and security screening.
Saudi citizens wishing to join the programme can apply online through the official Trusted Traveller Programs website at https://ttp.dhs.gov/, subject to meeting eligibility requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals.
Global Entry membership is valid for up to five years. Approved Saudi travellers will also be able to benefit from both Global Entry and TSA PreCheck under a single membership.
The TSA PreCheck programme provides expedited security screening at more than 200 airports across the United States, with over 80 participating airlines.
The initiative is expected to simplify travel procedures for eligible Saudi citizens visiting the United States, reducing waiting times at airports and improving the overall travel experience.