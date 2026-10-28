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Saudi citizens granted access to US Global Entry programme for faster airport clearance

Eligible Saudi travellers can benefit from expedited US entry and security screening

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi citizens can now enjoy faster US airport clearance with Global Entry, simplifying travel and reducing waiting times for eligible travellers.
Saudi citizens can now enjoy faster US airport clearance with Global Entry, simplifying travel and reducing waiting times for eligible travellers.
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Dubai: Saudi citizens can now apply for the US Global Entry programme, allowing eligible travellers to enter the United States through expedited immigration and customs procedures, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The programme, administered by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is part of the Trusted Traveller Programs initiative and enables approved participants to use dedicated facilities for faster entry into the United States.

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The ministry said the move was part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States while providing Saudi travellers with a smoother travel experience and shorter waiting times during entry procedures and security screening.

Saudi citizens wishing to join the programme can apply online through the official Trusted Traveller Programs website at https://ttp.dhs.gov/, subject to meeting eligibility requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals.

Global Entry membership is valid for up to five years. Approved Saudi travellers will also be able to benefit from both Global Entry and TSA PreCheck under a single membership.

The TSA PreCheck programme provides expedited security screening at more than 200 airports across the United States, with over 80 participating airlines.

The initiative is expected to simplify travel procedures for eligible Saudi citizens visiting the United States, reducing waiting times at airports and improving the overall travel experience.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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