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Saudi Arabia opens ETA scheme to UK citizens for multiple visits

ETA allows stays of up to 180 days a year for tourism, business and short-term study

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) service reflects the historic and distinguished ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and follows similar travel facilitation offered by Britain to Saudi citizens.
The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) service reflects the historic and distinguished ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and follows similar travel facilitation offered by Britain to Saudi citizens.
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Saudi Arabia has launched an electronic travel authorisation service for British citizens, allowing them to enter the kingdom multiple times and stay for up to 180 days in a year, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) service reflects the historic and distinguished ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and follows similar travel facilitation offered by Britain to Saudi citizens.

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The ETA scheme will allow UK citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism, short-term study and business purposes. It does not cover work, residency or Hajj visas, for which separate visas will still be required.

The service will take effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and will apply to all categories of British passports, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia said the move would open wider prospects for the partnership between the two countries and their peoples.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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