ETA allows stays of up to 180 days a year for tourism, business and short-term study
Saudi Arabia has launched an electronic travel authorisation service for British citizens, allowing them to enter the kingdom multiple times and stay for up to 180 days in a year, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) service reflects the historic and distinguished ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and follows similar travel facilitation offered by Britain to Saudi citizens.
The ETA scheme will allow UK citizens to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism, short-term study and business purposes. It does not cover work, residency or Hajj visas, for which separate visas will still be required.
The service will take effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and will apply to all categories of British passports, the ministry said.
Saudi Arabia said the move would open wider prospects for the partnership between the two countries and their peoples.