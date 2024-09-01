Dubai: September 1 marks the official start of autumn in Saudi Arabia, signalling the conclusion of the summer season, according to Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Al Qahtani announced that this autumn is expected to bring a mix of rainy and variable weather conditions.

“The NCM will soon release a comprehensive report detailing the key characteristics of this year’s autumn season,” he stated.

Although meteorological summer concludes in early September, high temperatures are anticipated to persist until mid-month, accompanied by fluctuating temperatures and pressure changes after mid-September.