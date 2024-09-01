Dubai: September 1 marks the official start of autumn in Saudi Arabia, signalling the conclusion of the summer season, according to Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Al Qahtani announced that this autumn is expected to bring a mix of rainy and variable weather conditions.
“The NCM will soon release a comprehensive report detailing the key characteristics of this year’s autumn season,” he stated.
Although meteorological summer concludes in early September, high temperatures are anticipated to persist until mid-month, accompanied by fluctuating temperatures and pressure changes after mid-September.
Also read
- Watch: Saudi couple swept away by floods in Jazan; wife dead, husband missing
- Watch: Rockslide in Asir region as heavy rains transform Saudi Arabian landscapes
- Watch: Floods cause damage after heavy rain in Saudi Arabia
- Thunderstorms and potential flooding forecast for several regions in Saudi Arabia until Saturday
Regions such as Mecca and Medina have already begun to experience these rainy conditions, a pattern that is expected to spread to other areas as the season progresses.