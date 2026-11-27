Citizens will be able to renew passports and register students using voice commands
Dubai: Saudi Arabia plans to launch an AI-powered personal assistant for every citizen in the first quarter of 2027, enabling users to access government services and complete transactions through voice commands in their local dialects.
Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, announced the plans during the Budget 2027 Forum. The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and government entities.
Alswaha said the assistant would enable citizens to access a range of government services, including passport renewals, vaccinations and school registration. An initial trial involved 500 users.
The minister noted that Saudi Arabia was moving from digital government towards an AI-based model, with its digital economy approaching half a trillion Saudi riyals. The Kingdom aims to rank among the world's top five countries in artificial intelligence.
Saudi Arabia has ranked fourth globally in the overall digital government index, surpassing its Vision 2030 target four years ahead of schedule, Alswaha explained.
He highlighted that the Nusuk platform had reached 70 million users, while the Tawakkalna app offered more than 1,800 services. The number of government platforms has also been reduced from 800 to 450.
Digital trade grew by 30 per cent in the last quarter to reach SR100 billion, while the quality of telecommunications services rose to 95 per cent, the minister added.
Alswaha projected growth of 9.4 per cent in the technology market in 2026, noting that the National Technology Development Programme had supported more than 1,500 technology companies.
Saudi Arabia is also continuing to develop its AI infrastructure and data centres, expand its submarine cable network to more than 20 cables, and allocate 80 square kilometres of land across more than 20 sites to support these efforts.