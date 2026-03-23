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Saudi Arabia suspends maritime licence requirements amid regional tensions

Temporary measure applies to vessels in Arabian Gulf waters for one month

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Agencies

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the temporary suspension of requirements related to the validity of certificates and documents needed to issue or renew navigation licences and work permits for maritime units, citing current regional conditions.

The measure applies for one month to both Saudi and foreign vessels operating within the Kingdom’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.

Authorities said the decision is intended to ease operational pressures on maritime activities and ensure continuity of services amid heightened tensions affecting regional navigation.

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The move comes as security concerns and disruptions in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, continue to impact shipping routes and energy markets.

Officials said the suspension reflects a flexible regulatory approach aimed at supporting maritime operations while maintaining safety standards.

The Kingdom has taken a series of precautionary steps in recent weeks to mitigate risks to maritime traffic and safeguard supply chains in the region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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