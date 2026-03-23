Saudi Arabia suspends maritime licence requirements amid regional tensions

Temporary measure applies to vessels in Arabian Gulf waters for one month
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced the temporary suspension of requirements related to the validity of certificates and documents needed to issue or renew navigation licences and work permits for maritime units, citing current regional conditions.
The measure applies for one month to both Saudi and foreign vessels operating within the Kingdom’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.
Authorities said the decision is intended to ease operational pressures on maritime activities and ensure continuity of services amid heightened tensions affecting regional navigation.
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The move comes as security concerns and disruptions in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, continue to impact shipping routes and energy markets.
Officials said the suspension reflects a flexible regulatory approach aimed at supporting maritime operations while maintaining safety standards.
The Kingdom has taken a series of precautionary steps in recent weeks to mitigate risks to maritime traffic and safeguard supply chains in the region.