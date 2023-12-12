Dubai: The Education Department in the Jeddah Governorate has announced the suspension of in-person classes in schools across Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais in the Makkah region for Tuesday.
The decision comes in response to the rain forecast issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), prioritising the safety of students and staff, as stated in a report by the Saudi Press Agency.
In lieu of in-person attendance, the Education Department has directed that classes will proceed remotely using the ministry’s Madrasati platform.
The arrangement applies to all students in the affected governorates. Furthermore, teachers and school employees, as well as staff at education offices, are instructed to perform their duties remotely.
The NCM’s weather forecast anticipates moderate to heavy rainfall in these areas, potentially accompanied by a dust storm and hail, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday. This precautionary measure by the Education Department aims to ensure the safety of the community during these adverse weather conditions.