Dubai: Hammoud Al Atwi, a beloved figure in Saudi Arabian city of Tabuk, known for his decades-long tradition of offering free breakfast to workers, has died.
For over 30 years, he had been a symbol of generosity and kindness in the community, touching the lives of countless individuals.
Three decades ago, Hammoud Al Atwi, whose age was not known, began his noble practice of providing free breakfasts, particularly to laborers who came to Tabuk, a gesture that earned him the admiration and respect of the community.
His act of kindness became a tradition that was cherished by many.
He died of natural causes shortly after returning from his hometown, Al Mu’azzam village, east of Tabuk. His funeral was a somber event, attended by a multitude of mourners who came to pay their respects.
A close relative of the deceased said that Hammoud Al Atwi’s legacy of generosity continues through his sons, who have inherited his spirit of giving.
They carry on their father’s tradition in the same location where he had always sat, ensuring that the tradition of offering free breakfasts to workers lives on.
Mujahid Al Khudari, a close associate of Hammoud Al Atwi, reminisced about the late Bedouin, highlighting his upbringing in the desert, where he imbibed the values of generosity, authenticity, and instinctive kindness.
Al Atwi’s enduring tradition involved setting up a morning breakfast spread in the Thursday market, where workers could partake in a meal without any cost. His dedicated wives played a pivotal role in this act of kindness, preparing breakfast, coffee, and bread daily, all offered free of charge to those in need.
Al Atwi’s commitment to helping others did not go unnoticed. He was honoured by the Emir of the region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan, several years ago in recognition of his exceptional generosity.