Dubai: The Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia has announced the opening of the Kingdom’s first voluntary virtual school to educate orphans and children from families benefiting from its services.
The innovative educational initiative was launched as part of Al Bir Society’s celebration of International Volunteer Day, with the Secretary-General of the Society in attendance.
Faisal Al Misnad, General Supervisor of Volunteer Work at Al Bir Society in Sharqia, emphasised the school’s focus on underprivileged. The virtual school aims to provide continuous education and development opportunities for children from families, particularly targeting students from fourth to sixth grade in subjects like mathematics and English.
The school’s approach involves innovative strategies for social and psychological interaction, moving away from traditional teaching methods.
Al Misnad highlighted the significance of community partnerships in realising the society’s goals. He noted that there are plans to expand collaboration with the Ministry of Education in the future, recognising its critical role in the success of this unique initiative.
These schools would involve specialised volunteer teachers who possess the capabilities to turn the concept of a voluntary virtual school into a pioneering and qualitative reality.