Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authorities have said they have appointed a woman as a spokesperson, the latest in a series of female appointments in the kingdom where women’s empowerment has recently got a boost.
Ibtisam Al Shihri has been named as the spokesperson for the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
The step reflects GACA keenness to promote links with the public and media, answer inquiries of local and foreign media and furnish them with credible information and stastics. It is also aimed to enhance transparency.
Al Shihri, 37, has a wide experience in media, education, training and planning, having worked at several government and private institutions.
In August 2019, she became the first spokeswoman for the Education Ministry in Saudi Arabia, according to media reports. She left the post in July.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has pursued a high-profile drive to empower women in different walks of life as part of dramatic changes in the kingdom.
In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving.
In another move enhancing women’s empowerment, Saudi Arabia allowed women to travel without a male guard’s approval and to apply for a passport, easing long-time controls on them
Last July, Manal Al Luhaibi was appointed as the director-general of education in the Saudi port governorate of Jeddah, becoming the first Saudi woman to hold this post in the kingdom.
Two female ambassadors were among 11 Saudi envoys, who took the oath of office before King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in January.