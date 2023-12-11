Dubai: Saudi Arabia has implemented stringent measures to combat the illegal trade, hunting, and killing of endangered wildlife species.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security, responsible for safeguarding the kingdom’s natural heritage, emphasised the critical importance of adhering to the environmental law and its executive regulations.
Under these regulations, the trade, killing or hunting of endangered wildlife species, along with their derivatives and products, is criminalised. Violators of this law will face severe consequences, including hefty fines and imprisonment.
Individuals found guilty of violating these regulations could be subject to penalties amounting to SR30 million, making it one of the most substantial fines imposed for environmental offences.
Additionally, those convicted may be sentenced to imprisonment for up to 10 years. In some cases, violators may face both penalties, depending on the nature and severity of the offence.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security has launched an awareness campaign urging citizens and residents to play an active role in preserving the kingdom’s natural beauty and wildlife.
They encouraged individuals to report any incidents of environmental or wildlife-related offences promptly.
For reporting such violations, residents in the regions of Mecca, Riyadh, and Al Sharqiya can contact the authorities directly at No 911.
Meanwhile, reports from other regions across Saudi Arabia should be made through the numbers 999 and 996.