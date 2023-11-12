Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for most regions of Saudi Arabia, forecasting medium to heavy thunderstorms from Monday through Thursday.
Th rainy weather is expected to be accompanied by active downward winds reaching speeds of up to 60km/h.
Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Mecca will experience moderate rain on Monday, escalating to medium and heavy rainfall in the following days.
Particularly, Al Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Al Jawf, the northern borders, Hail, and Qassim will see increased rain intensity on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The eastern region and Riyadh will be affected from Tuesday to Thursday, experiencing similar weather conditions.
Of particular concern are the areas of Jeddah, Bahra, Rabigh, Khulais, Al Laith and AlQunfudah where heavy rain is expected to intensify on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additionally, Yanbu, Al Ays, Badr, Wadi Al Fara, Umluj, and Al Wajh will experience heavy showers on Tuesday, while the Mecca, Taif, Al Jumum, Al Kamil, Al Ardiyat and Maysan will be affected on Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology said it is closely monitoring the situation. Continuous coordination with all concerned sectors is underway to manage the impact of these weather conditions on the ground, it said.
Authorities called on everyone to stay informed by following weather updates through the Centre’s communication services and media channels and to adhere to the instructions of the concerned authorities.