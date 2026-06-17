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Saudi Arabia, Portugal sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic, special passport holders

The deal aims to ease travel as both countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The agreement comes as the two countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations. Illustrative image.
The agreement comes as the two countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations. Illustrative image.
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Saudi Arabia and Portugal have signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and special passports from entry visa requirements, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating official travel between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Lisbon by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Foreign Minister, and Paulo Rangel, Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Saudi state media reported.

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The deal is intended to ease travel and communication for eligible passport holders, while enhancing coordination and expanding cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Portugal across areas of mutual interest.

The agreement comes as the two countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations and strengthen collaboration through closer engagement and exchanges at the official level.

No further details were immediately provided on when the visa exemption agreement will enter into force.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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