The deal aims to ease travel as both countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations
Saudi Arabia and Portugal have signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and special passports from entry visa requirements, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating official travel between the two countries.
The agreement was signed in Lisbon by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Foreign Minister, and Paulo Rangel, Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Saudi state media reported.
The deal is intended to ease travel and communication for eligible passport holders, while enhancing coordination and expanding cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Portugal across areas of mutual interest.
The agreement comes as the two countries seek to deepen diplomatic relations and strengthen collaboration through closer engagement and exchanges at the official level.
No further details were immediately provided on when the visa exemption agreement will enter into force.