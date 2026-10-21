Mecca Governor directs committee to investigate causes, assess safety of nearby buildings
Dubai: Saudi authorities have ordered an investigation into the collapse of a large water tank in Jeddah, which sent a torrent of water rushing across the surrounding area, according to local media reports.
Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Mecca Region, directed the formation of a committee comprising relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, the Mecca Governorate said on Wednesday.
The committee will examine whether the required safety regulations were followed and assess the structural safety of nearby buildings and facilities.
It will also submit its findings and recommendations to the relevant authorities for appropriate action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The directive followed the collapse of a temporary water tank belonging to a private company in Jeddah on Tuesday.
Saudi Civil Defence teams responded to the incident after the tank collapsed, releasing a large volume of water.
Videos circulating on social media showed water surging across the site, with reports of damage to vehicles and surrounding property.
Authorities have not announced an official casualty toll or confirmed the extent of the material damage.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, with the committee expected to determine whether safety violations contributed to the incident.