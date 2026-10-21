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Saudi Arabia orders probe into Jeddah water tank collapse

Mecca Governor directs committee to investigate causes, assess safety of nearby buildings

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Governor of Mecca launched probe into Jeddah water tank collapse, investigating safety violations and structural concerns after a torrent caused damage in the area.
Governor of Mecca launched probe into Jeddah water tank collapse, investigating safety violations and structural concerns after a torrent caused damage in the area.
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Dubai: Saudi authorities have ordered an investigation into the collapse of a large water tank in Jeddah, which sent a torrent of water rushing across the surrounding area, according to local media reports.

Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Mecca Region, directed the formation of a committee comprising relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, the Mecca Governorate said on Wednesday.

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The committee will examine whether the required safety regulations were followed and assess the structural safety of nearby buildings and facilities.

It will also submit its findings and recommendations to the relevant authorities for appropriate action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The directive followed the collapse of a temporary water tank belonging to a private company in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Saudi Civil Defence teams responded to the incident after the tank collapsed, releasing a large volume of water.

Videos circulating on social media showed water surging across the site, with reports of damage to vehicles and surrounding property.

Authorities have not announced an official casualty toll or confirmed the extent of the material damage.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, with the committee expected to determine whether safety violations contributed to the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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