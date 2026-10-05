Campaign encourages public to report potential security risks through 911, Kollona Amn app
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has launched a new security awareness initiative aimed at strengthening community participation in reporting incidents and potential risks that could affect public safety.
The “Balagh” initiative seeks to promote a culture of security reporting and strengthen partnerships between the public and security authorities in protecting communities.
The campaign will raise awareness of the importance of reporting security concerns and explain how information can be submitted through the Unified Security Operations Centres on 911 and the Kollona Amn app, a utility that enables all citizens and residents in the Kingdom to play the role of a police officer.
The ministry said greater public participation in reporting potential threats could help prevent risks and enable security authorities to respond more quickly.
The 60-day initiative is open to individuals as well as public and private-sector entities, which are being invited to develop innovative ideas and awareness material promoting the role of security reporting in protecting society.
Participants can produce video clips, infographic designs and visual or written media reports highlighting the importance of reporting and its contribution to community security.
The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with Arabian Contracting Services, which will help deliver awareness messages through innovative formats suited to modern media platforms.
The campaign forms part of efforts to increase public awareness of security reporting channels and encourage individuals and organisations to play a more active role in supporting public safety.