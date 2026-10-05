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Saudi Arabia launches ‘Balagh’ initiative to boost security reporting

Campaign encourages public to report potential security risks through 911, Kollona Amn app

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The “Balagh” initiative seeks to promote a culture of security reporting and strengthen partnerships between the public and security authorities in protecting communities.
The “Balagh” initiative seeks to promote a culture of security reporting and strengthen partnerships between the public and security authorities in protecting communities.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has launched a new security awareness initiative aimed at strengthening community participation in reporting incidents and potential risks that could affect public safety.

The “Balagh” initiative seeks to promote a culture of security reporting and strengthen partnerships between the public and security authorities in protecting communities.

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The campaign will raise awareness of the importance of reporting security concerns and explain how information can be submitted through the Unified Security Operations Centres on 911 and the Kollona Amn app, a utility that enables all citizens and residents in the Kingdom to play the role of a police officer.

The ministry said greater public participation in reporting potential threats could help prevent risks and enable security authorities to respond more quickly.

The 60-day initiative is open to individuals as well as public and private-sector entities, which are being invited to develop innovative ideas and awareness material promoting the role of security reporting in protecting society.

Participants can produce video clips, infographic designs and visual or written media reports highlighting the importance of reporting and its contribution to community security.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with Arabian Contracting Services, which will help deliver awareness messages through innovative formats suited to modern media platforms.

The campaign forms part of efforts to increase public awareness of security reporting channels and encourage individuals and organisations to play a more active role in supporting public safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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