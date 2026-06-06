New framework introduces security measures for individuals involved in sensitive cases
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced a new national framework to protect whistleblowers, witnesses, experts and victims involved in criminal and corruption-related cases, as the Kingdom moves to strengthen safeguards for individuals whose cooperation with authorities could expose them to retaliation or harm.
The programme, established under the Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts and Victims, will operate under the supervision of the Public Prosecution and be administered by a specialised committee comprising representatives from the Public Prosecution, Ministry of Interior, Presidency of State Security and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).
Under newly published implementing regulations according to Al Sharq Al Awsat paper, authorities will be empowered to adopt a range of protective measures designed to ensure the safety and confidentiality of individuals participating in investigations and court proceedings.
In certain cases involving organised criminal networks or situations where witnesses face credible threats, courts may hear testimony and expert evidence without the presence of defendants or their legal representatives. The regulations also permit the withholding of witness identities from court judgments when necessary.
The programme will be responsible for receiving protection requests, assessing potential risks, recommending appropriate safeguards and coordinating with relevant government entities to implement protective measures. It will also have the authority to support judicial bodies and cooperate with foreign authorities on protection-related matters when required.
The framework provides for a broad range of security measures, including relocation, personal protection, temporary identification documents, alternative residential addresses, electronic monitoring and surveillance arrangements. In some cases, and with the written consent of the individual concerned, authorities may also monitor communications as part of security protection efforts.
Applications for protection may be submitted by whistleblowers, witnesses, experts, victims or their legal representatives through regulatory agencies, law enforcement bodies, investigative authorities, courts or directly to the programme administration.
Authorities will evaluate requests based on several factors, including the severity of the threat, the significance of the information provided, the individual's health and social circumstances and whether family members or close associates could also be exposed to risk.