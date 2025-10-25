Saudi Arabia deports 14,039 illegal residents

Saudi Arabia intensifies crackdown on illegal residents
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 14,039 illegal residents last week as part of a nationwide campaign to curb violations of residency, labour, and border security laws, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.
According to the ministry, security forces carried out joint inspection campaigns in coordination with multiple government agencies between October 16 and October 22, resulting in the arrest of 22,613 individuals found in violation of Saudi law.
Of those arrested, 13,652 were charged with violating residency regulations, 4,394 with breaching border security laws, and 4,567 with labor law violations.
The ministry said 23,021 individuals were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,939 were referred to complete travel arrangements.
Authorities also reported that 1,699 people were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross into the Kingdom, most of them Ethiopian (54 per cent) and Yemeni (45 per cent) nationals.
Another 35 individuals were arrested while trying to leave the country illegally, and 23 people were detained for providing transportation, shelter, or employment to violators.
The statement added that 31,374 expatriates, including 29,814 men and 1,560 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning that anyone found facilitating illegal entry, providing shelter, or employing violators could face up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching SR1 million. Authorities may also confiscate vehicles or properties used in such activities.
The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
