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Saudi Arabia braces for above-average rainfall, warmer weather through January 2027

Heavy to extremely heavy rain forecast in several regions, temperatures 2°C above normal

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia is set to face above-average rainfall and warmer temperatures from November 2026 to January 2027, with heavy rain expected in multiple regions.
Saudi Arabia is set to face above-average rainfall and warmer temperatures from November 2026 to January 2027, with heavy rain expected in multiple regions.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia is expected to experience above-average rainfall, potentially reaching extremely heavy levels in some regions, between November 2026 and January 2027, while temperatures are forecast to remain higher than normal across the Kingdom, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM's seasonal climate outlook indicates that rainfall could range from moderate to extremely heavy in several regions, particularly during November, while average surface temperatures are expected to exceed seasonal norms throughout the three-month period.

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November: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall

The centre said November could bring above-average rainfall to the Northern Borders region and parts of Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Mecca.

Rainfall in these areas is projected to range from heavy to very heavy, potentially reaching extremely heavy levels, based on the forecast deviation from normal climatic averages.

Parts of Tabuk, Al Jouf, Hail, Al Baha, Asir and Najran are also expected to receive above-average rainfall, with amounts classified as moderate to heavy and potentially very heavy.

December: Rainfall shifts towards southern regions

Above-average rainfall is forecast to continue in December across Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Najran, as well as parts of Mecca, Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Northern Borders.

Rainfall is expected to range from moderate to heavy compared with normal climatic conditions.

January: Wet conditions expected to persist

In January 2027, the NCM forecasts above-average rainfall across Jazan, Al Baha, Asir, Mecca, Najran, Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Qassim, along with parts of Medina and Northern Borders.

Rainfall is expected to range from moderate to heavy, according to the projected deviation from seasonal averages.

Temperatures up to 2°C above normal

The NCM also forecasts higher-than-average surface temperatures across all regions of Saudi Arabia during the three months.

The largest increase could reach approximately 2°C above normal in parts of Asir, Najran and Riyadh.

The centre explained that the rainfall and temperature classifications reflect expected deviations from long-term climatic averages, indicating how much conditions may differ from typical seasonal patterns.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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