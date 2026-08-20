Terminal 5 shifts towards digital flight updates for a quieter passenger experience
Dubai: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has begun the first phase of its “Silent Airport” project at Terminal 5, reducing public announcements as part of efforts to provide passengers with a quieter and more comfortable travel experience.
Under the initiative, general audio announcements will be reduced and largely limited to departure gates, while passengers will increasingly rely on digital screens and other electronic channels for flight information.
The gradual shift is designed to reduce noise inside the terminal while ensuring travellers continue to receive essential information about their flights.
Passengers can track flight updates through the airport’s website, digital signage and its WhatsApp service on 920020090. The airport’s “Ask Me” customer service team will also be available to assist travellers.
The airport said the initiative would be introduced gradually, with further phases to be announced at a later stage.
The first phase at Terminal 5 will allow the airport to transition towards greater use of digital communication while maintaining targeted announcements at departure gates where necessary.