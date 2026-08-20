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Riyadh airport begins ‘Silent Airport’ rollout to cut terminal announcements

Terminal 5 shifts towards digital flight updates for a quieter passenger experience

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Under the "Silent Airport" initiative, general audio announcements will be reduced and largely limited to departure gates, while passengers will increasingly rely on digital screens and other electronic channels for flight information.
Under the "Silent Airport" initiative, general audio announcements will be reduced and largely limited to departure gates, while passengers will increasingly rely on digital screens and other electronic channels for flight information.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has begun the first phase of its “Silent Airport” project at Terminal 5, reducing public announcements as part of efforts to provide passengers with a quieter and more comfortable travel experience.

Under the initiative, general audio announcements will be reduced and largely limited to departure gates, while passengers will increasingly rely on digital screens and other electronic channels for flight information.

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The gradual shift is designed to reduce noise inside the terminal while ensuring travellers continue to receive essential information about their flights.

Passengers can track flight updates through the airport’s website, digital signage and its WhatsApp service on 920020090. The airport’s “Ask Me” customer service team will also be available to assist travellers.

The airport said the initiative would be introduced gradually, with further phases to be announced at a later stage.

The first phase at Terminal 5 will allow the airport to transition towards greater use of digital communication while maintaining targeted announcements at departure gates where necessary.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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