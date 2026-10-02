The teachers were travelling more than 400km round trip each day to reach their school
Dubai: Five female teachers and their driver were killed in a collision on Saudi Arabia’s Taif-Riyadh highway on Thursday morning, prompting the National Transport Safety Center to open an investigation.
The teachers were travelling to Hailan Elementary and Intermediate School, northwest of Al Muwayh governorate, when their vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the Mecca region.
One of the teachers was pregnant, according to a relative. The driver died at the scene, bringing the death toll to six.
The group had been making a daily journey of more than 400 kilometres round trip to reach the school, highlighting the long distances travelled by some teachers assigned to schools outside their home areas.
Emergency teams responded to the scene and the victims were taken to Al Muwayh Hospital.
The National Transport Safety Center said it had received a report of a collision involving two vehicles on the Taif-Riyadh highway and that preliminary information indicated six deaths.
A safety investigation team has begun work in coordination with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances of the crash and collect the information and data needed for the investigation.