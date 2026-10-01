Fines of up to SR10,000 apply for breaches of new architectural guidelines
Dubai: Jeddah has made Hejazi coastal architectural design guidelines mandatory for all new residential building permits and applications to renovate residential facades, with fines of up to SR10,000 for violations, the Jeddah Mayoralty said.
The requirements are intended to give new developments a contemporary character rooted in the city's traditional Red Sea architectural identity while preserving its structural and aesthetic features.
The guidelines call for heritage-inspired elements to be incorporated into ventilation and lighting and for variations in projections and setbacks to provide natural shade.
They also require locally sourced materials and the use of wood, or modern alternatives, for prominent architectural features. Approved colour palettes include pearl white, sandy shades and colours associated with traditional mashrabiya screens. Mashrabiya is an architectural element found throughout the Islamic world.
Engineering offices that fail to comply with the requirements when applying for building permits face fines ranging from SR1,000 to SR5,000.
Supervising engineering offices and contractors that carry out work contrary to designs approved in a building permit, or supervising offices that fail to ensure compliance, can be fined between SR2,000 and SR10,000. Penalties are doubled for repeat offences.
Engineering and supervising offices will have up to seven days to correct violations, while contractors will be given up to 30 days. Work on an application or permit may be suspended until breaches are rectified.
Residential property owners who make unauthorised changes to facade elements covered by the guidelines face fines of SR100 to SR500, doubled for repeat offences, and must rectify the changes within 14 days.
Hejazi coastal architecture forms part of Saudi Arabia's national architecture map and is associated with Red Sea settlements including Jeddah, Yanbu and Qunfudhah. Its distinctive character reflects centuries of cultural and craftsmanship influences linked to trade and pilgrimage.