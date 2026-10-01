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Saudi Arabia makes Hejazi coastal design mandatory for Jeddah's new homes and renovations

Fines of up to SR10,000 apply for breaches of new architectural guidelines

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia has enforced Hejazi architectural guidelines in Jeddah, blending tradition with modernity for residential projects and imposing strict penalties.
Saudi Arabia has enforced Hejazi architectural guidelines in Jeddah, blending tradition with modernity for residential projects and imposing strict penalties.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Jeddah has made Hejazi coastal architectural design guidelines mandatory for all new residential building permits and applications to renovate residential facades, with fines of up to SR10,000 for violations, the Jeddah Mayoralty said.

The requirements are intended to give new developments a contemporary character rooted in the city's traditional Red Sea architectural identity while preserving its structural and aesthetic features.

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The guidelines call for heritage-inspired elements to be incorporated into ventilation and lighting and for variations in projections and setbacks to provide natural shade.

They also require locally sourced materials and the use of wood, or modern alternatives, for prominent architectural features. Approved colour palettes include pearl white, sandy shades and colours associated with traditional mashrabiya screens. Mashrabiya is an architectural element found throughout the Islamic world.

Engineering offices that fail to comply with the requirements when applying for building permits face fines ranging from SR1,000 to SR5,000.

Supervising engineering offices and contractors that carry out work contrary to designs approved in a building permit, or supervising offices that fail to ensure compliance, can be fined between SR2,000 and SR10,000. Penalties are doubled for repeat offences.

Engineering and supervising offices will have up to seven days to correct violations, while contractors will be given up to 30 days. Work on an application or permit may be suspended until breaches are rectified.

Residential property owners who make unauthorised changes to facade elements covered by the guidelines face fines of SR100 to SR500, doubled for repeat offences, and must rectify the changes within 14 days.

Hejazi coastal architecture forms part of Saudi Arabia's national architecture map and is associated with Red Sea settlements including Jeddah, Yanbu and Qunfudhah. Its distinctive character reflects centuries of cultural and craftsmanship influences linked to trade and pilgrimage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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