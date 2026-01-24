Female team members were on hand to provide immediate assistance
Dubai: A routine journey on Riyadh’s metro turned into a moment of life-changing significance when a baby was born at Al Andalus Station, marking the first childbirth ever recorded on the Riyadh Metro network.
According to Riyadh Public Transport, operating staff moved quickly and calmly to manage the emergency, supporting the mother with professionalism and care. Female team members were on hand to provide immediate assistance until ambulance crews arrived.
To commemorate the extraordinary moment, Riyadh Metro presented the parents with a special gift, including two first-class Darb cards valid for one year, along with a message recognising the staff members who helped deliver the network’s newest and youngest passenger.
First-class Darb cards are a premium travel option designed to offer enhanced comfort, privacy and a more refined onboard experience. The cards provide unlimited access to first-class cabins on the metro, as well as regular bus services, for the duration of their validity.
Standard first-class fares typically start at SAR10 for a two-hour pass, rising to SAR50 for three days, SAR100 for seven days and SAR350 for a 30-day pass.
The birth took place on a network that has already secured a place in the record books. The Riyadh Metro has been officially certified by Guinness World Records as the longest fully driverless train system in the world.
Part of Riyadh’s wider public transport programme, the metro spans 176 kilometres across six lines and serves 85 stations, including four major hubs.
All services operate on a fully automated, driverless model, overseen from central control rooms equipped for continuous monitoring and operational management.
