Cairo: Saudi police said they had 11 expatriates over obstructing traffic in Riyadh and documenting the act online.

The police said the offenders included 10 Bangladeshis accused of obstructing traffic and causing discomfort to the passers-by.

One more suspect was arrested for capturing the act in a video clip in violation of the kingdom's anti-cyber crime law.

"Disciplinary procedures were taken and they were referred to public prosecution," police said in a terse statement without saying when the incident exactly happened.

In recent months, Saudi authorities have arrested several expatriates involved in different cases of law-breaking and violence.

Earlier this month, Saudi court sentenced a gang of eight expatriates to varying jail sentences after they had been convicted of stealing copper and electrical cables in Saudi Arabia, prosecutors said.

The court also ordered the eight pay unspecified fines and be deported from the kingdom after serving the terms.

Last month, Saudi police said they had arrested 14 expatriates in Riyadh suspected of involvement in stealing copper cables worth over SR8 million.

The offenders were identified as 12 resident Pakistanis and two Afghan nationals.

They stole the cables worth SR8.3 million from buildings under construction and warehouses in Riyadh, using stolen vehicles in their crimes, according to a police statement.

In May, Saudi police said they had arrested a Turkish resident suspected of arson in the holy city of Mecca. The man appeared in a video clip setting two parked cars on fire in a public place.

Also in May, police said they had arrested several Bangladeshi expatriates for public violence in Riyadh.