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Qatar LNG tanker hit in Gulf; crew safe, no oil spill reported

Maritime tensions rise as Qatar LNG vessel hit by unidentified objects in Gulf

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Qatar intensifies diplomacy amid Gulf tanker strike and rising maritime security concerns
Qatar intensifies diplomacy amid Gulf tanker strike and rising maritime security concerns
File photo

Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda was struck by unidentified objects while transiting the Arabian Gulf on Friday evening, October 30, Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) said.

No crew members were injured and there was no environmental impact following the incident, the company confirmed.

Vessel remains operational

The vessel is in a safe condition and remains operational, while the impact of the incident is being assessed, Nakilat said in a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Nakilat said it was coordinating directly with the vessel, its crew and relevant regional maritime security authorities to ensure their safety, while closely monitoring the situation.

Gulf shipping faces heightened security risks

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions across the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, with commercial shipping facing increased security risks since the Middle East conflict began in February.

Iran has sought to assert control over shipping through the strategic waterway, saying vessels must obtain its permission to transit. The United States has responded by blockading Iranian ports.

Qatar steps up diplomatic efforts

Qatar, which has been mediating in the conflict, has intensified diplomatic efforts in recent days to revive negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The latest incident adds to concerns over maritime security and commercial shipping in the Gulf, a strategically important route for global energy supplies.

Related Topics:
QatarUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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