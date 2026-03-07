Qatar announces rules for Ramadan mosque retreat

Selected mosques to host i‘tikaf during final 10 days of Ramadan
Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has issued a set of guidelines governing i‘tikaf, the spiritual retreat observed in mosques during the final ten days of Ramadan, in an effort to organise the practice while ensuring comfort for worshippers.
In a statement, the ministry said the retreat would take place only in mosques designated in advance by the Mosques Department, selected based on their geographic location, status as congregational mosques and the readiness of their facilities to accommodate participants.
Authorities encouraged those wishing to observe the retreat to familiarise themselves with the religious principles of i‘tikaf according to the Prophet’s tradition and to observe proper mosque etiquette.
Worshippers were also urged to maintain personal hygiene, keep their spaces clean and preserve mosque property, which the ministry described as a charitable endowment belonging to all Muslims.
The ministry stressed the importance of avoiding behaviour that could disturb other worshippers, such as loud conversations or disruptive conduct. Participants were also instructed not to hang clothes on mosque walls, pillars or facilities in order to maintain the appearance and sanctity of the mosque.
Under the guidelines, participants must be at least 18 years old, although younger individuals aged between eight and 18 may take part if accompanied by a guardian. Worshippers are also required to use designated areas for sleeping and eating within mosque premises.
The ministry added that participation in i‘tikaf at mosques during Ramadan would be restricted to men, in accordance with the organisational regulations applied to mosque management during the holy month.