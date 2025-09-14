GOLD/FOREX
Doha Summit statement reaffirms focus on Palestinian statehood, rules out punitive measures

The communiqué condemns Israeli aggression, supports Qatar’s mediation role

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani chairing a preparatory meeting in Doha on September 14, 2025, ahead of an Arab Islamic summit.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani chairing a preparatory meeting in Doha on September 14, 2025, ahead of an Arab Islamic summit.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Doha Summit is expected to release a statement on Monday reaffirming its commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state, while stopping short of endorsing punitive measures.

The communiqué expresses full solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemns the recent “aggression,” voicing support for all steps taken by Doha to safeguard its sovereignty and security. It warns that the Israeli attack aims to undermine Qatar’s mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of prisoners, holding Israel fully responsible for the collapse of diplomatic initiatives.

On the Palestinian issue, the statement cautions against Israeli attempts to impose a new fait accompli in the region or forcibly displace Palestinians, describing such actions as war crimes and ethnic cleansing. It calls on the international community to act urgently to stop the violence and reaffirms the importance of the Arab Peace Initiative.

The communiqué also commends Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for their mediation roles, while acknowledging the contributions of Saudi Arabia and France in advancing a two-state solution. It further highlights the “New York Declaration” as a key endorsement of Palestinian statehood.

Speaking at the foreign ministers’ meeting on Sunday, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said Doha is working to formulate a “realistic” response to condemn the attack on its territory, rally international pressure to end Israel’s war on Gaza, and reinforce support for Palestinian statehood.

He stressed that Qatar will continue to act as a mediator alongside Egypt and the United States to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of prisoners and hostages.

“Israeli practices will not deter us from continuing our sincere efforts with Egypt and the United States to stop this unjust war,” he declared.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla Rasheed
